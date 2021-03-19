comscore Larger rail budget packs generous contingency plans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Larger rail budget packs generous contingency plans

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Lori Kahikina

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    Lori Kahikina

The new $12.449 billion price tag to build the city’s troubled rail project all the way to Ala Moana Center is based on more “conservative” budgeting expectations that include “every foreseen unknowables,” the board of directors of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation was told Thursday. Read more

