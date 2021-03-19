comscore Man charged with killing toddler appears at arraignment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man charged with killing toddler appears at arraignment

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Travis Rodrigues was arraigned Thursday at Circuit Court via videoconference from the Halawa Correctional Facility.

    Travis Rodrigues was arraigned Thursday at Circuit Court via videoconference from the Halawa Correctional Facility.

A circuit judge scheduled a jury trial for a 40-year-old man who was charged with murder in the death of his 18-month-old daughter, Kytana Ancog. Read more

