Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has honored Dr. Marcus Iwane as the 2021 recipient of the national David Lawrence Community Service Award. Iwane, physician chief of the new West Oahu Medical Office, has devoted much of his time to improving the health and well-being of the Native Hawaiian population. The award goes to a Kaiser Permanente employee or physician in each of the company’s eight regions for their outstanding volunteer activities that improve community health and wellness.

March of Dimes has announced the hiring of Tricia Fetui as executive director, donor development, Hawaii market. Fetui previously served as associate vice president of events and engagement and executive director of the Young Professional Program at Chamber of Commerce Hawaii. March of Dimes works to improve the health of mothers and babies.

