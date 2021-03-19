Sports Big West approves spectators if members can swing it By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Big West Board of Directors said on Thursday it will permit conference members, including the University of Hawaii, “institutional discretion” in whether to bring back fans to spring sports events. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Big West Board of Directors said on Thursday it will permit conference members, including the University of Hawaii, “institutional discretion” in whether to bring back fans to spring sports events. Men’s volleyball, softball and baseball are among the spring sports where UH has traditionally had seating for fans. Opening up would be subject to local and state health and safety restrictions. While UH, which opens its Big West baseball season today against Long Beach State at Les Murakami Stadium and softball vs. UC Santa Barbara at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium, has yet to announce what policy it might pursue, in California, where 10 members are located, several schools are moving toward allowing limited fans. Cal Poly announced it is planning “to allow up to 20% percent of capacity” at all of its venues, which it said would mean 628 fans for baseball events at Baggett Stadium and 200 for softball contests at Bob Janssen Field. UC Davis said it hopes to have guidelines for fans by the end of the month. In the fall, Big West directors voted to prohibit spectators at basketball and other sporting events but indicated they would revisit the issue as new data emerged. The Big West said on Thursday, “As gathering protocols have evolved at a faster pace and vaccines have become more readily available, each Big West institution will now have the freedom to develop attendance policies that may grant fans access to venues on a limited basis as federal, state, local and campus COVID-19 protocols allow.” Previous Story Aloha Stadium won’t be torn down just yet