comscore Big West approves spectators if members can swing it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Big West approves spectators if members can swing it

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Big West Board of Directors said on Thursday it will permit conference members, including the University of Hawaii, “institutional discretion” in whether to bring back fans to spring sports events. Read more

Previous Story
Aloha Stadium won’t be torn down just yet

Scroll Up