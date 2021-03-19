comscore Hawaii coach Bob Coolen keeps his cool in a crisis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii coach Bob Coolen keeps his cool in a crisis

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii pitcher Jetta Nannen and catcher Ka‘ena Keliinoi listened to head coach Bob Coolen between innings against Washington.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii pitcher Jetta Nannen and catcher Ka‘ena Keliinoi listened to head coach Bob Coolen between innings against Washington.

Turns out Bob Coolen’s got jokes … well, a joke. When the Hawaii softball coach strides out of the dugout to visit a struggling pitcher, his message might have something to do with mechanics or strategy … or something completely different. Read more

Previous Story
Aloha Stadium won’t be torn down just yet

Scroll Up