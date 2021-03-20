comscore Bills would allow 17-year-olds in Hawaii to vote in elections | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bills would allow 17-year-olds in Hawaii to vote in elections

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Tallied ballots are loaded into marked boxes for secure storage during the general election on Nov. 3 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tallied ballots are loaded into marked boxes for secure storage during the general election on Nov. 3 at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The state Legislature is advancing two bills that would allow some 17-year-olds to vote by next year’s primary election. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii sees one new coronavirus-related death and 99 new COVID-19 infections

Scroll Up