comscore Honolulu considers loosening wedding restrictions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu considers loosening wedding restrictions

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi planned to ask for a meeting early next week with Gov. David Ige and state Health Director Libby Char to discuss the Tier 3 restrictions for weddings.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Wedding business owners and employees rallied at Honolulu Hale on Thursday to reopen the wedding industry after a year-long closure due to the pandemic.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Wedding business owners and employees rallied at Honolulu Hale on Thursday to reopen the wedding industry after a year-long closure due to the pandemic.

The number of people allowed at weddings in Tier 3 of the city’s reopening plan might increase to 25 from the current 10. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii sees one new coronavirus-related death and 99 new COVID-19 infections

Scroll Up