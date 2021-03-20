Honolulu considers loosening wedding restrictions
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:35 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Mayor Rick Blangiardi planned to ask for a meeting early next week with Gov. David Ige and state Health Director Libby Char to discuss the Tier 3 restrictions for weddings.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Wedding business owners and employees rallied at Honolulu Hale on Thursday to reopen the wedding industry after a year-long closure due to the pandemic.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree