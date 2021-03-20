comscore Keala Kennelly, other isle surfers dominate inaugural all-women big-wave event | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Keala Kennelly, other isle surfers dominate inaugural all-women big-wave event

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.
  • COURTESY RED BULL Keala Kennelly, winner of the inaugural Red Bull Magnitude Women’s Big-Wave Contest, took off at a North Shore outer reef during this winter’s competition.

  • COURTESY RED BULL Emi Erickson, winner of the Best Wave category in the Red Bull Magnitude Big-Wave Contest, surfed Waimea Bay this winter.

Hawaii’s Keala Kennelly has won the first Red Bull Magnitude, a first women-only big-wave contest held in Hawaii, in a remote, digital format. Read more

