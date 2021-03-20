Kuhio Highway access lane to open today for public
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 11:29 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Kuhio Highway on Kauai appeared to be in good condition, March 15, after crews cleared large amounts of debris from the area following a landslide on March 11. The Hawaii Department of Transportation will open a single access lane to the public on Kuhio Highway at Kauai’s north shore beginning Saturday.