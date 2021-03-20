Kuhio Highway access lane to open today for public

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Transportation was to open a single access lane to the public on Kuhio Highway at Kauai’s north shore beginning today. Read more

Alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks was to take place on the access lane at Hanalei Hill as contractors continue slope stabilization work. The Transportation Department said a pilot vehicle will escort motorists through the work zone.

Heavy trucks are not allowed at this time due to concerns with the loads in the affected area. A detour for heavy trucks (e.g., those with payloads exceeding three-quarters of a ton, such as the Ford Super Duty F-350, Ram 3500, Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and GMC Sierra 3500 or larger), has been created via Ka Haku Road, Lei o Papa Road and Hanalei Plantation Road.

Last week’s flash flooding and heavy rain resulted March 11 in a landslide that overran a section of the highway at mile marker 1, cutting off access to and from Kauai’s north shore.

The schedule for public access is:

>> Today through Friday.

>> Morning access: 5:45 to 7:45 a.m.

>> Afternoon access: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. except Wednesdays, when access will be from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. to align with the Hanalei School pickup schedule.

>> Evening access: 5:45 to 10 p.m.

Public access will also be available March 27 and 28 from 5:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., as there will be no construction work at the site on those days.

Beginning March 29, contractors will work six days a week. The Transportation Department said public access will continue on the morning, afternoon and evening schedule. Access on Sundays will be from 5:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contractors will install soil anchors and rock meshing to the steep slope. Work is expected to take three to four months to complete.