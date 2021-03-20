Recent flooding on Oahu damaged 82 homes, caused islandwide harm, a city report finds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There were 82 homes on Oahu affected by the recent storm, according to a report released Friday by the city’s Department of Emergency Management.

Three homes were destroyed, 35 received major damage and 44 sustained minor damage, the report said.

Citizen power is fueling much of the flood relief to move debris, shovel mud, donate essentials, write checks and share a variety of resources to help lift victims out of the mire of problems they are facing.

But when the large-scale flooding occurred last week from Haleiwa to Hauula, as it has occurred across the islands, many, including a state legislator, wondered, “Where is the National Guard?” and, “Why can’t the city use its equipment to help” to provide immediate relief?

Douglas Carroll, spokesman for the state’s Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), said independent organizations and members of Hawaii Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) have been working with the counties and HI-EMA.

“These are the people and organizations who know the special needs of front-line disaster response for communities better than anyone, which is why we at HI-EMA partner with them,” he said.

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross co-hosted events with other organizations including the Lahui Foundation for the North Shore and Windward communities with food (people and pet), hygiene supplies, short-term financial aid and more.

HI-EMA has at its disposal the Hawaii National Guard, but all actions must start at the county level.

Carroll said once a county has exceeded its capacities to help, it can reach out to HI-EMA, and then the National Guard could, at a certain point, be activated.

The city Department of Emergency Management responded: “Initiation of post-disaster recovery operations were hampered by the extreme severe weather that began on March 9th and extended up until March 15th.

“Once weather conditions improved City crews were able to begin clearing debris from streams and drains and we were able to start damage assessment operations which are still ongoing.

“In addition, the City has also issued an emergency proclamation, lifted the restrictions on disposal of household debris at the transfer stations, expanded bulky waste pick ups on the North Shore and is actively working with the State in seeking federal assistance for additional resources to assist in the recovery.”

The department’s report said that after a disaster, one of the first actions it takes is to identify how badly the community was affected to help secure relief through federal assistance programs.

State Department of Defense spokesman retired Maj. Jeff Hickman said, “All disasters belong to the mayors first. … The state doesn’t step in until the counties reach out.”

He said there is a specific system used for assistance, and HI-EMA can make a request to the National Guard. The governor and the adjutant general will review the request for approval.

In the case of flooding, the DOD pre-plans transportation and debris removal.

“For this event on Oahu, no Guard was called up,” he said. But he said on Kauai, “we were waiting and anticipating, but nothing yet.”

In 2018, when the Fissure 8 lava flow was slowing down, the Hawaii National Guard “switched from lava to hurricane support.”

Meanwhile, on Maui, Mayor Mike Victorino led an inspection of Haiku flood areas with U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele to understand the magnitude of the disaster.

They visited Kaupakalua Dam and the washed-out Peahi Bridge, as well as Haiku resident Mark Alexander, whose house was nearly washed away in the flood.

Kahele has toured other areas of the islands, including Oahu flood sites on Sunday.

In a news release put out by Victorino’s office, Kahele said he and the rest of Hawaii’s congressional delegation earlier this month signed a letter to the president “to expedite emergency funding to help all Hawaii communities to recover from this natural disaster as soon as possible.”

More homes may be added to Oahu’s list of affected homes, and the numbers by category might fluctuate as the data is vetted, the city said.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) categories are explained as follows:

A home is deemed to have major damage if it has structural or significant damage that requires extensive repairs, or if the waterline was above 18 inches or high enough to reach electrical outlets in an essential living space.

A home is categorized with minor damage if it has repairable, nonstructural damage and people can safely live in the home while repairs are made. Also, the waterline is below 18 inches and below any electrical outlets.

Destroyed is when a home is a total loss, where there is a complete failure of major structural components such as the collapse of the roof, walls or foundation, and the waterline is at or higher than the roof line.

Some homes are removed from reports if there is no damage to essential living areas.

For those who would like to help, HI-EMA suggests Kokua Offers, a portal for services, goods and volunteers at bit.ly/38YNTNT.

Aloha United Way created an Emergency Flood Relief Fund to assist with community needs due to the flooding across the state. AUW partnered with Hawthorne Cat, the construction and power equipment dealer, with a founding gift of $50,000.

AUW is accepting contributions from businesses, individuals, community groups and more. To give, go to AUW.org/EmergencyFlood Relief.

To donate to the American Red Cross of Hawaii, go to redcross.org/donate.

AES Corp. has donated $30,000 to kick off a local matching-gift campaign to benefit the Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts across the state.