Column: Hawaii can be leading force for women’s rights, again
- By Wendi White and Mary Hattori
-
Today
- Updated 1:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE
Local members of the National Organization for Women showed support for the Equal Rights Amendment in Honolulu in 1984.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree