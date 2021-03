Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If our government truly wants to increase the number of people who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, it really should see the process from a different perspective. Read more

Heartwarming to see neighbors give help

With all the bitterness, hatred and divisiveness in the world these days, it is so heartwarming to see neighbors helping neighbors after our most recent flooding in Hauula, Haleiwa, Kauai and other places.

Thank you to so many volunteers. You are role models for all.

Liz Nelson

Kaneohe

We can’t afford rail as far as Ala Moana

The handwriting on the wall is vividly displayed for all to see: We can’t afford to complete the Honolulu rail system to Ala Moana Center.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi promised not to increase taxes to prop up the failed planning and execution of the most wasteful venture ever imposed on the people on Oahu. It is time for the mayor to pull the plug on the original plan and determine the best alternative terminus for the rail.

Many have suggested ending the rail at Middle Street or closer to Chinatown. A cost-benefit analysis should be done quickly to choose a sensible terminus. Notwithstanding new issues regarding the tracking of the rail cars, perhaps Oahu taxpayers will then be able to ride the rail in this decade.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

Bring vaccines to rural-area kupuna

If our government truly wants to increase the number of people who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, it really should see the process from a different perspective.

Many elderly do not have access to email, internet or transportation. Many elderly do not excel in communication and cannot fill out appointment requests.

Why not schedule vaccinations at Wahiawa General or Kahuku Hospital? Country people are not having an easy time getting vaccinated.

Consider making the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to kupuna who are less able to make two trips to the Blaisdell Center or Pier 2. State and city officials should seriously consider all of the people instead of only those near the populated downtown areas. Government needs to do better with its outreach.

Bernie Simmons

Mililani

North Shore needs vaccination site

On Feb. 26, the state was granted $87.4 million by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open more vaccination sites on our islands.

The kupuna and residents of all the North Shore communities suggest a drive-through mass vaccination site at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park that could easily process hundreds, if not thousands, of shots over a very short timeframe.

There is currently no site at all on the North Shore; even Long’s Drugs hasn’t committed.

The state Department of Health needs to spend the bucks now.

Peter Dawson

Haleiwa

Help those with allergies get shots

I would like to address those who want to be responsible and take the COVID-19 vaccine, but have concerns about their allergic conditions.

It is a risk for everyone to take the vaccine, but for sure the benefits of safety and protection outweigh the risk, which appear to be minimal.

But what about the people who start out with a compromised medical condition and have already experienced anaphylaxis, and are on allergy medications?

Is there a way for the state or Lt. Gov. Josh Green to speak to that concern, and maybe suggest a safe venue for those who want to take the shot but are afraid?

A place with more sensitivity to people who have questions and need reassurance, and is medically prepared in case of problems?

I believe if this was available, another part of the population would take the vaccine with more confidence.

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

DINOs refuse to help Hawaii’s families

I am disgusted with my state Rep. Sylvia Luke and her Democrat-In-Name-Only (DINO) colleagues for failing miserably to work to enact key legislative priorities of the Hawaii Democratic Party.

It’s distressing to see these cruel DINOs refuse to even hold hearings on various proposals that have passed the Senate to raise incomes and help secure economic security for Hawaii‘s families.

Hopefully, the next election will see more family-friendly Hawaii Democrats elected to replace these pitiful “public servants.”

Greg Farstrup

Pauoa

Waianae struggles with homeless

Illegal campsites creating problems? Really? Why is this a front-page issue for Diamond Head when we have been experiencing the same problems at Pokai Bay for many years (“Illegal campsites creating problems at Diamond Head Beach Park,” Star-Advertiser, March 15)?

While we who live in Waianae have only 4% of Oahu’s population, we have 26% of the homeless. Fresh new programs need to be developed. They should include legal places where camping is allowed rather than in our parks.

The cat-and-mouse game from one public property to another needs to end, by creating a list of chronics who can be assigned a campground after several offenses of illegal camping. Of course, they would rather have free beachfront with no rules and no consequences.

Dan Carpenter

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter