comscore Hawaii Gardens: Silver buttonwood tree at Ala Moana park offers ‘unassuming beauty’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | Hawaii Gardens

Hawaii Gardens: Silver buttonwood tree at Ala Moana park offers ‘unassuming beauty’

  • By Heidi Bornhorst, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 1:27 a.m.
  • COURTESY HEIDI BORNHORST Arborist Clark Leavitt with the “living-in-the-ground bonsai,” or silver buttonwood tree, at Ala Moana Beach Park.

    COURTESY HEIDI BORNHORST

    Arborist Clark Leavitt with the “living-in-the-ground bonsai,” or silver buttonwood tree, at Ala Moana Beach Park.

While on his walks in Ala Moana Beach Park, my surf buddy Takeo Kudo mentioned he enjoys what he calls “living-in-the-ground bonsai trees.” Read more

Previous Story
Ciana Pelekai brings island charm to NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Scroll Up