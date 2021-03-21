K-Drama: Tae Yang’s actions make Kevin wary on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 13

6:40 p.m. today

Tae Yang brings food for Kevin to detoxify his liver. However, Kevin gets suspicious thinking Tae Yang has come with an ulterior intention of praying on his weakness.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. today

Yeon Ju finds out So Won has a daughter. She asks him if he loved her at all. But So Won replies that he married her to erase his first love from his mind.

“Penthouse #2”

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Monday

The night of the Cheong-A Arts Festival is finally here and the competition for the Bella Voce award (a free pass to Seoul University College of Music) is on. Seok-kyung gets her hands on Eun-byul’s phone and blackmails Seo-jin with the video to coerce her to give the trophy to her.

Episode 6

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Seo-jin begs Yoon-cheol to save Eun-byul. Mr. Park, the school security guard, turns himself in as the culprit and a mysterious man enters Rona’s hospital room.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 29-30

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-eun is livid when she finds out that Se-hoon turned over Bisang’s tax evasion documents. Jung-min wants to take the next step with Ji-eun, but she confesses that Se-hoon is her ex-husband. Meanwhile, Mi-ran’s obsession with Se-hoon is becoming more and more excessive.

Episodes 31-32

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-eun goes on job interviews to get her life back on track while Jung-min starts his new position as director at Seorin. This bothers Se-hoon tremendously. Jung-min continues to pursue Ji-eun and Ji-eun can’t deny her attraction to him. Mi-ran is fuming over Se-hoon’s apparent infatuation with Ji-eun. When Ji-eun gets stuck in the elevator, Se-hoon goes to her rescue.

“W”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Friday

Yeon-joo is pulled into the webtoon world again. She is sad when Kang Chul doesn’t recognize her. Sung-moo sets up a plausible person as the real culprit. Yeon-joo yearns for Kang Chul and she finally meets him.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Yeon-joo spends time at the hospital unable to return to real world. She can’t help but notice Kang Chul’s stare. Chul-ho is put in precarious state with the appearance of Jin-beom. Jin-beom calls Chul-ho and tells him of future events that will happen. Hyun-suk asks Kang Chul to tell the truth about what happened 10 years ago.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.