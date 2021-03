Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Skyscrapers: The Heights of Engineering”

By John Kerschbaum

Join a pair of superheroes as they uncover the secrets of skyscrapers, from the great Egyptian pyramids to the world’s tallest buildings. Part of the Science Comics series. Ages 8-12

“Hawk”

By James Patterson

Maximum Ride’s 17-year-old daughter, Hawk, is living under the radar in post-apocalyptic New York City until a destiny that is perilously close to her mother’s forces her to take flight. Ages 14 and up