comscore Hawaii cuts welfare payments for ‘poorest of the poor’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii cuts welfare payments for ‘poorest of the poor’

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Catholic Charities Hawaii is urging lawmakers to step in. “Can we tell disabled people who are barely surviving that no help is available?” said Rob Van Tassell, president and CEO of the social services agency, in written testimony supporting SB 1127. “As a society, we must take care of those who are most vulnerable — that is, disabled people with no other sources of income.”

Hawaii’s Department of Human Services began slashing welfare payments to thousands of the state’s most vulnerable this month as emergency reserve funds ran dry amid increasing demand for aid. Read more

