The storied Chart House Waikiki restaurant prepares to welcome patrons again come April 1
By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:09 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The original owner of the Chart House, Joey Cabell, surveys the bar area, which is under renovation along with the rest of the restaurant. Behind him is a concrete casting modeled on petroglyphs in Laupahoehoe on the Big Island. It is the one item that survived a fire in 1975.
Dean Lum, half of the musical duo Dean & Dean, has been performing with partner Dean Shima at the Chart House on Sundays for 35 years. He’s helping Cabell get the restaurant in shape by sanding the stairwell at the entrance.
Set for the reopening of the Chart House are sous-chef Clifford Quinto and head chef Randy Manuel in the restaurant’s kitchen.
The original menu for Chart House Waikiki, on a wooden board, from 1968.
The original owner of the Chart House, Joey Cabell, stands next to Adam Tabura. Tabura is a consultant and spokesman for AG Capital Partners and is overseeing the reopening.