comscore The storied Chart House Waikiki restaurant prepares to welcome patrons again come April 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Hawaii News

The storied Chart House Waikiki restaurant prepares to welcome patrons again come April 1

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The original owner of the Chart House, Joey Cabell, surveys the bar area, which is under renovation along with the rest of the restaurant. Behind him is a concrete casting modeled on petroglyphs in Laupahoehoe on the Big Island. It is the one item that survived a fire in 1975.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The original owner of the Chart House, Joey Cabell, surveys the bar area, which is under renovation along with the rest of the restaurant. Behind him is a concrete casting modeled on petroglyphs in Laupahoehoe on the Big Island. It is the one item that survived a fire in 1975.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Dean Lum, half of the musical duo Dean & Dean, has been performing with partner Dean Shima at the Chart House on Sundays for 35 years. He’s helping Cabell get the restaurant in shape by sanding the stairwell at the entrance.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dean Lum, half of the musical duo Dean & Dean, has been performing with partner Dean Shima at the Chart House on Sundays for 35 years. He’s helping Cabell get the restaurant in shape by sanding the stairwell at the entrance.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Set for the reopening of the Chart House are sous-chef Clifford Quinto and head chef Randy Manuel in the restaurant’s kitchen.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Set for the reopening of the Chart House are sous-chef Clifford Quinto and head chef Randy Manuel in the restaurant’s kitchen.

  • COURTESY CHART HOUSE The original menu for Chart House Waikiki, on a wooden board, from 1968.

    COURTESY CHART HOUSE

    The original menu for Chart House Waikiki, on a wooden board, from 1968.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The original owner of the Chart House, Joey Cabell, stands next to Adam Tabura. Tabura is a consultant and spokesman for AG Capital Partners and is overseeing the reopening.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The original owner of the Chart House, Joey Cabell, stands next to Adam Tabura. Tabura is a consultant and spokesman for AG Capital Partners and is overseeing the reopening.

The last time Chart House Waikiki shut down for any length of time was in 1975, after the restaurant was gutted in a fire. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii sees 1 new coronavirus-related death and 87 new COVID-19 infections

Scroll Up