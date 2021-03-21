Hawaii take different paths to sweep Long Beach State
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii infielder Aaron Ujimori forced out Long Beach State’s Aidan Malm at second base and turned a game-ending double play during the ninth inning in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii pitcher Cade Halemanu allowed five hits and struck out four in 81⁄3 scoreless innings.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree