Hawaii take different paths to sweep Long Beach State

With different styles, the University of Hawaii baseball team fashioned a doubleheader sweep of Long Beach State at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

The Rainbow Warriors won the first game, 1-0, thanks to right-hander Cade Halemanu’s 81⁄3 scoreless innings, and claimed the second, 6-4, with early offense and gutty relief pitching.

By winning their 10th in a row — the longest in Mike Trapasso’s 20 seasons as head coach — the ’Bows took the first three of this four-game series to open the Big West schedule. This is the ’Bows’ first 3-0 start to Big West play in nine years of membership. It also marked their first series victory over the Dirtbags since 2015.

“All I’m worried about is playing game No. 4,” Trapasso said of today’s series finale. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

In writing the postscript, Trapasso noted the doubleheader’s separate narratives. “We won with pitching in game 1,” Trapasso said. “And then in game 2, we won with offense.”

In the opener, the ’Bows needed only two at-bats to produce the game’s only run. Scotty Scott drew a leadoff walk in the first, then scored when Adam Fogel drove a pitch over Connor Kokx in center field for a double. That proved to be enough for Halemanu, a third-year sophomore from Pearl City High.

Halemanu had uneven outings in his first three starts as the No. 2 pitcher. On Saturday, Halemanu’s curveball was not effective and his best pitch, the changeup, was temperamental. But Halemanu mystified the Dirtbags with his fastball. The usual target is the lower portion of the strike zone. But Halemanu’s four-seam fastball had an accelerated spin, enabling him to attack high in the zone.

“He was really living up in the zone,” Trapasso said. “He’s a high-spin-rate guy who can do that.”

The Dirtbags could make contact, but not with power. Halemanu induced 15 flyouts.

With one out in the ninth, Kokx singled up the middle. Aidan Malm then hit a sinking liner to second. Aaron Ujimori kept the ball in front, but had difficulty navigating the toss past umpire Darren Hyman to shortstop Kole Kaler. It was ruled a single, and Trapasso decided to summon reliever Calvin Turchin.

“He gave us everything he could give us,” Trapasso said of Halemanu.

Turchin has made a dramatic improvement in confidence and pitch command. Trapasso said that Turchin, a right-hander, has a two-seam fastball that breaks away from left-swinging hitters. “It’s tough on lefties to get under and lift and drive,” Trapasso said.

Chase Luttrell, a left-handed hitter, grounded into a game-ending double play.

In the second game, the ’Bows scored two in the first on Kaler’s RBI single and a passed ball, and two more in the second. Kaler’s run-scoring double and an error contributed to that 4-0 lead. In all, the ’Bows took advantage of Long Beach’s two errors, two hit batsmen, six walks and a wild pitch. The ’Bows crossed the plate three times on passed balls.

The Dirtbags closed to 5-3 when UH starting pitcher Austin Teixeira was pulled with two outs in the fifth. Teixeira was cruising until he beaned a batter and issued three walks in a seven-hitter sequence from the fourth through fifth innings. “We can’t do that when we have a lead, and Texie doesn’t do that (normally),” Trapasso said. “It was out of character for him.”

Buddie Pindel entered to quell the fifth-inning threat, and Li‘i Pontes pitched the final two innings. Pontes gave up a one-out hit in the eighth, then struck out the next two batters. Luttrell’s leadoff hit in the ninth was nullified when he was nailed on the ensuing strikeout-throwout double play.

“I thought (Pontes’) stuff was outstanding today,” Trapasso said. “His stuff was plus stuff.”

This series, UH received late-inning boosts from four different relievers. “We’ve got some options (to finish games),” Trapasso said. “That’s what this early part of the season is all about: seeing guys in different roles. I don’t think we’re in any rush. I don’t think we have a desire to have one guy be a closer. If we’ve got options, we can go with matchups and who the fresh arm is.”