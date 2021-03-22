Off the News: Look out for post-deluge potholes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The recent heavy rains have caused serious damage in hard-hit areas such as Haleiwa, but even lesser- hit areas are seeing aftereffects.

Drivers in particular are complaining about potholes opening up on roads, which seems to happen regularly here after deluges. The holes can be hazardous to drivers and damaging to vehicles. To report a pothole on city roads, call the city’s hotline at 768-7777 or fill out the form at www.honolulu.gov/dfm/pothole.html. If the pothole is on a state road or freeway, call 536-7852.