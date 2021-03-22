Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Look out for post-deluge potholes Today Updated 12:57 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The recent heavy rains have caused serious damage in hard-hit areas such as Haleiwa, but even lesser- hit areas are seeing aftereffects. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The recent heavy rains have caused serious damage in hard-hit areas such as Haleiwa, but even lesser- hit areas are seeing aftereffects. Drivers in particular are complaining about potholes opening up on roads, which seems to happen regularly here after deluges. The holes can be hazardous to drivers and damaging to vehicles. To report a pothole on city roads, call the city’s hotline at 768-7777 or fill out the form at www.honolulu.gov/dfm/pothole.html. If the pothole is on a state road or freeway, call 536-7852. Previous Story Column: Ways to help Hawaii’s mentally ill homeless