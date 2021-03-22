comscore Editorial: New solutions for the homeless | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: New solutions for the homeless

In a step intended to focus more attention on efforts to help the homeless, Mayor Rick Blangiardi wants to upsize the city Office of Housing. With plans to provide more resources for services, it’s been renamed the Office of Housing and Homelessness. Let’s hope the name change comes with results — and soon, to meet the growing need. Read more

