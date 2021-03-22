University of Hawaii could lose control over decisions on construction, renovation and backlogged repairs across 10-campus system
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:06 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The new University of Hawaii West Oahu Academy for Creative Media was built after UH President David Lassner was put in charge of all procurement and building decisions. The $37M facility boasts a 3,000-square-foot soundstage, post-production suites, state-of-the-art equipment and classrooms for media courses ranging from video production to game development.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The new University of Hawaii West Oahu Academy for Creative Media. Above, the lobby of the center can be seen.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Researcher Motoko Iwashita, left, with student Ju-Ling Chen, a volunteer undergraduate, work at the UH Manoa Life Sciences Building.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH Manoa Life Sciences Building. Above is a lounge area on the first floor for students.