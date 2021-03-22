comscore First-of-its-kind atlas records changes in West Maui reefs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

First-of-its-kind atlas records changes in West Maui reefs

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.
  • COURTESY MAUI DIGITAL IMAGES There has been a decline in the diversity of marine life along the reef of West Maui’s Lahaina coastline, according to data collected from 1999 to 2019.

    COURTESY MAUI DIGITAL IMAGES

    There has been a decline in the diversity of marine life along the reef of West Maui’s Lahaina coastline, according to data collected from 1999 to 2019.

  • COURTESY THE NATURE CONSERVANCY A Nature Conservancy diver, surveys characteristics of West Maui reefs.

    COURTESY THE NATURE CONSERVANCY

    A Nature Conservancy diver, surveys characteristics of West Maui reefs.

The Nature Conservancy’s newly released Atlas of the Reefs of West Maui says West Maui’s nearshore waters harbor some of the state’s best remaining reefs but also documents “significant declines” in the abundance and diversity of marine life over a 20-year period. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 15 – Feb. 19, 2021

Scroll Up