Off-label fungicide use is sought to protect Hawaii coffee farms

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:51 p.m.

A battle over the health of Hawaii coffee farming is intensifying with state officials seeking federal approval for off-label use of a fungicide to combat a pathogen threatening more and more of the industry. Read more

