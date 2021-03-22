BeachBows ready to play catch-up
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:08 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER
No. 6 Hawaii opens its beach volleyball season today with a pair of matches on the road.
-
STAR ADVERTISER / 2020
Pani Napoleon is one of six returnees for the BeachBows this season.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree