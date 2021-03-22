comscore BeachBows ready to play catch-up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

BeachBows ready to play catch-up

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER No. 6 Hawaii opens its beach volleyball season today with a pair of matches on the road.

  • STAR ADVERTISER / 2020 Pani Napoleon is one of six returnees for the BeachBows this season.

The waiting and watching ends today. While the other 19 programs ranked in the AVCA beach volleyball poll opened their seasons over the past two weeks, No. 6 Hawaii continued to prepare, braving wind and rain blowing through recent practice sessions in Manoa. Read more

