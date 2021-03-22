comscore Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota planning to re-sign with Vegas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota planning to re-sign with Vegas

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to announce as soon as today that quarterback Marcus Mariota has signed a one-year agreement that will keep him with the team for 2021. Read more

Loyola Chicago stuns top-seeded Illinois in NCAA tourney

