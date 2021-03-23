comscore Off the News: McKinley gets less respect these days | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: McKinley gets less respect these days

House Resolution 148 has died but could rise again. It would have asked the state school board to revert McKinley High School to its original name, Honolulu High School, and remove the statue of President William McKinley. Read more

