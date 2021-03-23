Off the News: McKinley gets less respect these days

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

House Resolution 148 has died but could rise again. It would have asked the state school board to revert McKinley High School to its original name, Honolulu High School, and remove the statue of President William McKinley. In recent years, he has been considered controversial due to his role in the U.S. annexation of Hawaii.

That is now, but in the not-too-distant past, it was a school tradition to avoid crossing the oval where the McKinley statue stands, out of respect. How times have changed.