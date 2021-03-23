Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Modifying medical marijuana system Today Updated 7:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Four years ago, shortly before the first dispensary opened, the state had about 17,000 registered medical marijuana patients. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Four years ago, shortly before the first dispensary opened, the state had about 17,000 registered medical marijuana patients. Now, with Hawaii’s 17th retail center opening this week — an Aloha Green Apothecary shop on Nimitz Highway — patient count has climbed to upwards of 31,850. A measure advancing at the state Capitol, House Bill 477, would tweak various elements in the dispensary system. One provision aims to ensure that patients across the state have relatively easy access to medical marijuana by authorizing the Health Department to allow dispensaries to purchase up to 6.6 pounds from another dispensary. Previous Story Off the News: Getting students back to school