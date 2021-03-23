Hawaii News Bridge closes for repairs By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Keahua Bridge and parking lot are closed through Thursday due to repairs of the bridge surface and pedestrian railings, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Contractors also will fell seven large albizia trees nearby. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. LIHUE >> The Keahua Bridge and parking lot are closed through Thursday due to repairs of the bridge surface and pedestrian railings, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Contractors also will fell seven large albizia trees nearby. Although the bridge and parking lot areas are closed for safety reasons, the recreational picnic shelters downstream remain open for public use. For updates, visit KauaiForestUsers.com. Maui Fire guts Haiku home HAIKU >> A woman and her dog were displaced by a house fire Friday on Kahealani Street in Haiku, the Maui Fire Department reported. The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. MFD crews found the single-story home engulfed in flames. The blaze was extinguished around 7 p.m. A damage estimate and cause determination were not yet available. The American Red Cross was assisting the occupants. Previous Story Brown water advisory in effect for Oahu from Kaena Point to Kahuku