comscore Bridge closes for repairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bridge closes for repairs

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Keahua Bridge and parking lot are closed through Thursday due to repairs of the bridge surface and pedestrian railings, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Contractors also will fell seven large albizia trees nearby. Read more

Previous Story
Brown water advisory in effect for Oahu from Kaena Point to Kahuku

Scroll Up