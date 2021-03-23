Bridge closes for repairs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LIHUE >> The Keahua Bridge and parking lot are closed through Thursday due to repairs of the bridge surface and pedestrian railings, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Contractors also will fell seven large albizia trees nearby.

Although the bridge and parking lot areas are closed for safety reasons, the recreational picnic shelters downstream remain open for public use.

For updates, visit KauaiForestUsers.com.

Maui

Fire guts Haiku home

HAIKU >> A woman and her dog were displaced by a house fire Friday on Kahealani Street in Haiku, the Maui Fire Department reported. The fire was reported just before 4 p.m.

MFD crews found the single-story home engulfed in flames. The blaze was extinguished around 7 p.m. A damage estimate and cause determination were not yet available. The American Red Cross was assisting the occupants.