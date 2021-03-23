comscore Hopes dwindle for more clarity in HART board votes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hopes dwindle for more clarity in HART board votes

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

Confusion about voting rules for members of the board that oversees the city’s troubled rail project remains unresolved after bills that attempted to provide clarity appear to be dead this legislative session. Read more

Previous Story
Brown water advisory in effect for Oahu from Kaena Point to Kahuku

Scroll Up