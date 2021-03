Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pets Veterinary Clinic has announced the appointment of Jessica Jang to lead its veterinary team. HI Pets is a recently opened full-service veterinary clinic in the Mililani PetSmart store.

Coldwell Banker Realty has hired Natassja T. Arakaki to its NATO East office as an independent agent. Most recently, Arakaki served as a Realtor-­associate at ReMax Honolulu.

