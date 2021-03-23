comscore Bo Graham ready to install versatile offense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Bo Graham ready to install versatile offense

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM <strong>“Anything I’m doing is just a mixture of what I’ve learned from other people. I try to take the best ideas and put them together.”</strong> <strong>Bo Graham</strong> <em>UH’s likely offensive coordinator, right</em>

    HAWAIIATHLETICS.COM

    “Anything I’m doing is just a mixture of what I’ve learned from other people. I try to take the best ideas and put them together.”

    Bo Graham

    UH’s likely offensive coordinator, right

If the University of Hawaii submitted its offense for an ancestry DNA test, the likely result would be a pie chart with several slices. Read more

Previous Story
For television, NFL deal is likely a matter of survival

Scroll Up