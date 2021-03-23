comscore Ferd Lewis: Football lacks what madness of March offers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: Football lacks what madness of March offers

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Leave it to Loyola of Chicago, Oral Roberts and the other disciples of anarchy to remind us what it is we’ve been missing in the College Football Playoff these past few years. Read more

