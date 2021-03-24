comscore Column: The high cost of depending on your car | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: The high cost of depending on your car

  • By Kathleen Rooney
  • Today
  • Updated 6:30 p.m.
  • Kathleen Rooney

Many believe that making large investments in our car-dominated transportation system is a cost-effective way to spur jobs and economic recovery, and they see no reason to evaluate that claim. However, what does it really cost all of us in Hawaii — you, me, our communities — to drive from here to there? For the first time, we know the answer. Read more

