Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Confusion over HART board voting Today Updated 6:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Four years ago, the Legislature added four nonvoting members to the original 10-member Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors, touching off an ongoing quarrel over what represents a quorum. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Four years ago, the Legislature added four nonvoting members to the original 10-member Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors, touching off an ongoing quarrel over what represents a quorum. An informal policy permitting two dissenting votes to block board actions falls short of proper balance as it allows two members to serve as a majority in decision-making. Bills seeking to clear up the confusion recently stalled at the state Capitol. But had either advanced, questions would remain over the state’s authority over a city-chartered agency. HART spokesman Joey Manahan said a true fix will likely require a City Charter vote. Previous Story Off the News: Modifying medical marijuana system