Off the News: Confusion over HART board voting

Four years ago, the Legislature added four nonvoting members to the original 10-member Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s board of directors, touching off an ongoing quarrel over what represents a quorum. An informal policy permitting two dissenting votes to block board actions falls short of proper balance as it allows two members to serve as a majority in decision-making.

Bills seeking to clear up the confusion recently stalled at the state Capitol. But had either advanced, questions would remain over the state’s authority over a city-chartered agency. HART spokesman Joey Manahan said a true fix will likely require a City Charter vote.