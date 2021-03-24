Editorial | Off the News Off the News: The need for better infrastructure Today Updated 6:24 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The U.S. has passed on many opportunities to upgrade infrastructure, necessary to remain competitive in the global marketplace. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The U.S. has passed on many opportunities to upgrade infrastructure, necessary to remain competitive in the global marketplace. That does lend support to President Joe Biden’s $3 trillion project list, emphasizing “green” investments, soon to make its way up Capitol Hill. In theory, that would align with Hawaii’s clean-energy goals, so it will be interesting to see what funding heads this way. In practice, someone has to pay for this, so the inevitable tax-increase bill also will be interesting. Previous Story Off the News: Modifying medical marijuana system