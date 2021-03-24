Off the News: The need for better infrastructure

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. has passed on many opportunities to upgrade infrastructure, necessary to remain competitive in the global marketplace. Read more

The U.S. has passed on many opportunities to upgrade infrastructure, necessary to remain competitive in the global marketplace. That does lend support to President Joe Biden’s $3 trillion project list, emphasizing “green” investments, soon to make its way up Capitol Hill. In theory, that would align with Hawaii’s clean-energy goals, so it will be interesting to see what funding heads this way.

In practice, someone has to pay for this, so the inevitable tax-increase bill also will be interesting.