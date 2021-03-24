6 Reaper drones will be based on Oahu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO BY SENIOR AIRMAN DAMON KASBERG
Maintainers in 2017 performed final preflight procedures prior to a MQ-9 Reaper, Block 5 variant, taking off in Southwest Asia.
U.S. AIR FORCE
The MQ-9 Reaper is designed to go after time-sensitive targets with persistence and precision, and destroy those targets. An MQ-9 Reaper flies a training mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range.
U.S. AIR FORCE
A fully armed MQ-9 Reaper taxis down a runway in Afghanistan.