6 Reaper drones will be based on Oahu

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO BY SENIOR AIRMAN DAMON KASBERG Maintainers in 2017 performed final preflight procedures prior to a MQ-9 Reaper, Block 5 variant, taking off in Southwest Asia.

  • U.S. AIR FORCE The MQ-9 Reaper is designed to go after time-sensitive targets with persistence and precision, and destroy those targets. An MQ-9 Reaper flies a training mission over the Nevada Test and Training Range.

  • U.S. AIR FORCE A fully armed MQ-9 Reaper taxis down a runway in Afghanistan.

The Marine Corps in Hawaii will be getting six big MQ-9A Reaper drones that can be armed with missiles as the Corps as a whole pursues “a deliberate but aggressive” path toward unmanned systems to gain advantage over China. Read more

