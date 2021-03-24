Hawaiian Airlines offers nonstop Phoenix-Maui flights for summer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines began ticket sales Tuesday for nonstop serv­ice between Phoenix and Maui.

Four weekly flights connecting Phoenix and Kahului will be offered May 21 through Aug. 15 to take advantage of the summer travel season, the airline said in a news release.

Maui-bound flights will depart Phoenix at 7 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, arriving in Kahului at 10:25 a.m. Return flights to Phoenix will leave the Valley Isle at 10:40 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with a 7:25 p.m. arrival. Hawaiian will operate the new route with its Airbus A321neos.

The airline has been providing daily nonstop service from Phoenix to Honolulu since 2002.

To help Maui-bound travelers meet Hawaii’s pre-travel testing requirements, the airline has made arrangements with Long Beach, Calif.-based Worksite Labs to offer passengers departing from Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix exclusive access to shallow nasal swab PCR tests, with results within 36 hours for $90, the release said. Those who obtain a negative test will receive a pre-clear wristband during boarding that will allow them to bypass airport screening in Hawaii.