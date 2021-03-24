comscore Hawaiian Airlines offers nonstop Phoenix-Maui flights for summer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines offers nonstop Phoenix-Maui flights for summer

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

Hawaiian Airlines began ticket sales Tuesday for nonstop serv­ice between Phoenix and Maui. Read more

Targeted messaging necessary to overcome COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, UH study finds

