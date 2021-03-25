Column: New DOE chief should engage community to help students

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As an education advocacy nonprofit organization, HawaiiKids- CAN is grateful to have been a close partner with outgoing Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Christina Kishimoto on a number of critical initiatives, such as expanding computer science education.

Before a new leader is selected for our school system, however, we think the Hawaii Board of Education (BOE) and our broader community must consider critical issues. While the challenges of the pandemic are difficult and will persist, it’s also important we remember there were serious issues in our education system before COVID-19.

For many parents, the No. 1 concern is learning loss. The disruption of schools over the past 12 months has clearly had damaging effects, with 1 in 5 students at risk of chronic absenteeism or off track to graduate. The recently passed American Rescue Plan, which will send another $123 billion to states for K-12 education, including $414 million for Hawaii, will be a big help in closing budget holes — but the new superintendent will have her or his hands full to make sure this funding maximizes a positive impact on students.

Rather than putting more on the plates of current teachers, these funds could help mobilize our best nonprofits and the broader community in support of our schools, including turning student teachers, current college students and retired educators into a powerful organic tutoring machine that works outside the constraints of the normal school day and week to help kids get back on track. The new superintendent must ensure that all students have the opportunity to access these services, and that these programs actually deliver results.

A significant challenge over the last year has been clarity and transparency of plans and information. We’ve heard directly from parents who have been disheartened by the public education system during the pandemic, especially if they’ve wanted safe in-person options.

An important step is to rebuild the trust of parents and families, and we encourage the new superintendent to consider setting up regular Community Advisory Councils that would provide another layer of feedback with how schools are progressing into our new normal. These should be opportunities for parents and students from all sectors — traditional, charter and private schools — to share their open feedback with where schools are headed.

Lastly, Kishimoto had crafted a 2030 Promise Plan that was designed to guide schools through the next decade. This plan was designed before the pandemic and was not formally approved by the BOE, so the new superintendent will need to understand how education has evolved as a result of the pandemic. This means greater creativity and flexibility, including ways to keep the best parts of distance learning.

For example, the major investment in distance learning means that students should be able to freely access and personalize the courses they want from across the entire system, not just what is being offered on-campus, including quality work-based learning and career readiness opportunities.

We are certain there will be strong interest in hiring a local candidate, which makes sense given the unique challenges our schools have been facing. Knowing how to effectively work with legislators, BOE members, unions and advocates will be more important than ever in our recovery. However, our community should also hear from leaders who come from districts and states that have successfully navigated the pandemic, as there are undoubtedly lessons Hawaii can learn. We hope leaders of all backgrounds will seriously consider the extraordinary challenge and opportunity of being a game changer for kids at this pivotal moment.

David Miyashiro is founding executive director of the nonprofit HawaiiKidsCAN.