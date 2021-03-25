comscore Bill exempting jobless benefits from state taxes hits a snag | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bill exempting jobless benefits from state taxes hits a snag

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.

Proposed legislation that would exempt unemployment benefits from Hawaii’s income tax hit a roadblock this month when President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan. While the federal relief package exempts unemployment compensation up to $10,200 from federal income taxes, it prohibits states from using the federal aid to plug budget holes created by tax cuts. Read more

