comscore Family of a Florida high school shooting victim holds a ceremony in his honor at Lanikai Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Family of a Florida high school shooting victim holds a ceremony in his honor at Lanikai Beach

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The group paddled out on a canoe to mark Nicholas’ 21st birthday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The group paddled out on a canoe to mark Nicholas’ 21st birthday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM After a short canoe ride off Lanikai Beach on Wednesday, the family of Nicholas Dworet, represented by father Mitch, fourth from left, mother Annika and brother Alex paddled in.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    After a short canoe ride off Lanikai Beach on Wednesday, the family of Nicholas Dworet, represented by father Mitch, fourth from left, mother Annika and brother Alex paddled in.

  • COURTESY THE DWORET FAMILY Nicholas Dworet

    COURTESY THE DWORET FAMILY

    Nicholas Dworet

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM From left, Alex, Mitch, and Annika Dworet along with friends Laura Albano and Carla Albano held lei from Maui made in memory of Nicholas Dworet.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    From left, Alex, Mitch, and Annika Dworet along with friends Laura Albano and Carla Albano held lei from Maui made in memory of Nicholas Dworet.

Florida native Nicholas Dworet had an “obsession” with Hawaii since he was a young boy, his family said, amazing them every time he said with ease the name of the state fish — “humuhumunukunukuapuaa.” Read more

Previous Story
Hugs are welcome again at Hawaii’s nursing homes

Scroll Up