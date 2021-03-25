comscore Indo-Pacific Command nominee adds to concerns of Taiwan invasion by China | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Indo-Pacific Command nominee adds to concerns of Taiwan invasion by China

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
    Adm. John Aquilino talks to reporters at the U.S. Embassy in Bangkok.

The likely new head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Oahu told a Senate panel that the possibility of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan “is much closer to us than most think” but gave less specificity than current commander Adm. Phil Davidson, who recently cautioned such a move might happen in the next six years. Read more

