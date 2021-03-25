comscore Koko Crater summit to close 3 weeks for repairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Koko Crater summit to close 3 weeks for repairs

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Safety-related work at the Koko Crater summit will cause the popular attraction to be closed Monday through April 19. Hikers make their way down the tramway tracks at Koko Crater in east Honolulu.

For three weeks starting Monday, a popular hikers’ viewing platform will be off-limits: the Koko Crater summit area atop the Koko Crater tramway trail is scheduled to be closed to the public daily through April 19 for work to mitigate safety issues, the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday in a news release. Read more

