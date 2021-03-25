Koko Crater summit to close 3 weeks for repairs
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:38 p.m.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Safety-related work at the Koko Crater summit will cause the popular attraction to be closed Monday through April 19. Hikers make their way down the tramway tracks at Koko Crater in east Honolulu.
