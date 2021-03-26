Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Vacation rentals on the rise Today Updated 6:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Not to see dark clouds in the sunny reports of a bump in vacation rental bookings here, but it would be good to feel confident that these are all legal rentals. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Not to see dark clouds in the sunny reports of a bump in vacation rental bookings here, but it would be good to feel confident that these are all legal rentals. The city’s plans to expand the list of permitted bed-and-breakfast units will progress in a few weeks, when hearings on new proposed rules begin. Meanwhile, it’s understandable that visitors might feel safer in a private unit, given that the coronavirus is still out there, albeit at low levels. Residents hope guests observe Hawaii’s COVID-19 rules, too. Previous Story Editorial: Resurgent virus may stall recovery