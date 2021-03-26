Off the News: Vacation rentals on the rise

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Not to see dark clouds in the sunny reports of a bump in vacation rental bookings here, but it would be good to feel confident that these are all legal rentals. The city’s plans to expand the list of permitted bed-and-breakfast units will progress in a few weeks, when hearings on new proposed rules begin.

Meanwhile, it’s understandable that visitors might feel safer in a private unit, given that the coronavirus is still out there, albeit at low levels. Residents hope guests observe Hawaii’s COVID-19 rules, too.