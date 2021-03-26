When the wind calls, Maui’s Robby Naish answers
- By Steven Mark • smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY ROBBY NAISH
In addition to windsurfing, Robby Naish is also a pioneer in the water sport known as foiling, above using a wing to foil the waves on Maui’s North Shore.
COURTESY ROBBY NAISH
Robby Naish aims to “stay as active as I can” while maintaining a simple lifestyle.
-
COURTESY ROBBY NAISH
Robby Naish leans into a bottom turn windsurfing at La Perouse Bay on Maui’s South Shore. His sail is a distinctive pink hue in honor of his daughter.
