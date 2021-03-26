Business park at Ho‘opili breaks ground

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A developer has begun to build a 44-acre business park within the growing Ho‘opili community on the Ewa plain.

California-based Jupiter Holdings LLC said it has begun developing the site it intends to sell as 32 fee-simple lots each ranging from about a half-acre to 3.3 acres.

Renderings of an envisioned build-out of the project called Ho‘opili Business Park show some giant warehouses lined with semi-truck delivery bays mixed with smaller buildings that could include offices, retail, medical facilities, storage, auto dealerships and other uses. Zoning for the property allows a mix of commercial uses including hotels.

Jupiter is working on the project with commercial real estate brokerage firm Colliers International.

Development of the lots is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

Jupiter projects that when users fill up the business park with operations, it will be home to roughly 2,500 jobs.

Waikiki Sand Villa Hotel is sold

A New York company has bought the 228-room Waikiki Sand Villa Hotel with plans to reopen the property fronting the Ala Wai Canal after upgrades.

Dovetail + Co. bought the Sand Villa for an undisclosed price Tuesday, according to commercial real estate brokerage firm CBRE, which helped broker the sale.

The 15-story hotel was built in 1969 as a leasehold condominium hotel called The Poinciana on the corner of Kanekapolei Street and Ala Wai Boulevard.

The sellers were primarily RJM Pacific Properties and a family trust as the landowner, and lessee La Foret Hawaii Co.

Dovetail was established in 2018 by Phil Hospod, and the company said it owns three other hotels in New York and Rhode Island.

After renovations the Sand Villa will be rebranded as the Way­finder Waikiki.