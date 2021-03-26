comscore Business park at Ho‘opili breaks ground | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Business park at Ho‘opili breaks ground

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A developer has begun to build a 44-acre business park within the growing Ho‘opili community on the Ewa plain. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii vacation rental outlook brightens, sees dramatic increase in tourism industry

Scroll Up