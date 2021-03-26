comscore Honolulu rail project still determining who is responsible for needed rail track repairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu rail project still determining who is responsible for needed rail track repairs

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 HART is still investigating who is responsible for switch plates on the rail track that were not properly welded. The rail tracks are seen on an elevated portion of the transit line along Farrington Highway in Waipahu.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The cost of the rail has ballooned to $12.4 billion. Above, a stretch of the rail as seen Thursday in the airport area along Aolele Street.

With 16 miles out of 20 built, the rail is continuing to grapple with repairs needed for track infrastructure. Read more

