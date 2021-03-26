Honolulu rail project still determining who is responsible for needed rail track repairs
By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
HART is still investigating who is responsible for switch plates on the rail track that were not properly welded. The rail tracks are seen on an elevated portion of the transit line along Farrington Highway in Waipahu.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The cost of the rail has ballooned to $12.4 billion. Above, a stretch of the rail as seen Thursday in the airport area along Aolele Street.