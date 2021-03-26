comscore State unemployment rate declines to 9.2% | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State unemployment rate declines to 9.2%

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state unemployment rate plunged a full percentage point in February to 9.2% — its lowest level since the pandemic began — as businesses in Hawaii continued to reopen, more people returned to work and the tourism industry gained momentum. Read more

