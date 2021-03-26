ESPN reviewing options for bowl

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Among those closely watching the University of Hawaii’s plans for on-campus football this season is ESPN Events, which owns and operates the SoFi Hawaii Bowl.

The traditional Christmas time game at Aloha Stadium was canceled in 2020 for the first time in 19 years due to the impact of COVID-19.

With UH saying it will move from Aloha Stadium to the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletic Complex for 2021 and probably several years beyond, there has been speculation about where the bowl might be played.

“We continue to review options and are awaiting more details, obviously, hopeful we will be able to reflect fan opportunities should they become available,” Pete Derzis, senior vice president, College Sports Programming and Events, said in an email.

The game’s website has continued to list Aloha Stadium for December 2021 with a match of teams from the American Athletic Conference/Conference USA vs. Mountain West.

UH has appeared in its backyard bowl game nine times.

Aloha Stadium manager Scott Chan described conversations with the Hawaii Bowl, Hula Bowl and Polynesian Bowl as “ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Derzis said, “As to the (Hawaiian Airlines) Diamond Head Classic, we are working and planning on returning to the Stan Sheriff Center, COVID-19 protocols permitted.”

The Diamond Head Classic, connected with the Hawaii Bowl, was also canceled in 2020.