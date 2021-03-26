comscore Men’s volleyball program finally brings show home | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Men’s volleyball program finally brings show home

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 Charlie Wade and his men’s volleyball team haven’t played at home in more than a year.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020

    Charlie Wade and his men’s volleyball team haven’t played at home in more than a year.

No fans doesn’t mean low energy. The atmosphere in SimpliFi Arena for Hawaii’s first home matches of the season won’t be anywhere near that of the Rainbow Warriors’ last appearance in Manoa. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s ability to score from the service line adds another weapon to its arsenal

Scroll Up