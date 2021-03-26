comscore The Rainbow Warriors will visit University of California Irvine with first place on the line | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

The Rainbow Warriors will visit University of California Irvine with first place on the line

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outfielder Tyler Best dove to make a catch against Long Beach State last weekend.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outfielder Tyler Best dove to make a catch against Long Beach State last weekend.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Aaron Davenport has stepped up as Hawaii’s ace early in the season.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Aaron Davenport has stepped up as Hawaii’s ace early in the season.

The main event is up first when the Big West’s baseball leaders face off in a four-game series at Cicerone Field at Anteater Ballpark in Irvine, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 26, 2021

Scroll Up